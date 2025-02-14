Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Posts Earnings Results

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Resonac had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

Shares of Resonac stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. Resonac has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Semiconductor and Electronic Materials, Mobility, Innovation Enabling Materials, and Chemicals segments. The company offers gases and solvents, abatement systems and surface treatments, CMP slurries, and anti-charging materials; semiconductor-related materials, display and sensor-related materials, and films; base and photosensitive materials for PWBs; hard disks, SiCs, and optical semiconductors for use as electronic device components; and molded plastics/sheet-formed, powder metal, and aluminum products for automotives.

