Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Posts Earnings Results

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Resonac had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 7.39%.
Resonac Stock Performance
Shares of Resonac stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. Resonac has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.38.
