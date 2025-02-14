Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Raises Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.
Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 57.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance
Shares of QSR stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08.
Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International
In related news, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $225,406.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,555.40. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,579 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $358,171.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,477.20. The trade was a 16.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,510 shares of company stock worth $7,774,020. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.42.
View Our Latest Research Report on Restaurant Brands International
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Restaurant Brands International
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Vertiv Stock Under Pressure: Is Opportunity Knocking?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MicroStrategy’s 8% Preferred Stock: What Investors Should Know
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Biotechs on the Brink: 2 Stocks With Huge Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.