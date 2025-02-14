Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Raises Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 57.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $225,406.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,555.40. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,579 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $358,171.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,477.20. The trade was a 16.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,510 shares of company stock worth $7,774,020. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.42.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

