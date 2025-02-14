Retail Stocks Worth Watching – February 11th

Tesla, Apple, and Alibaba Group are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are publicly traded shares in companies that operate retail stores or online retail platforms. These stocks represent ownership in companies that sell consumer goods or services directly to end customers, and their value is influenced by the performance of the retail sector and overall consumer spending trends. Investors typically consider factors such as sales growth, store expansion plans, competition, and consumer sentiment when evaluating retail stocks for potential investment opportunities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $16.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.31. The company had a trading volume of 77,244,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,631,852. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 163.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $408.14 and its 200 day moving average is $305.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $6.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.73. The company had a trading volume of 32,740,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,290,941. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.02 and its 200 day moving average is $231.20.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.39. 46,181,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,917,496. The company has a market cap of $269.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $117.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average of $90.05.

