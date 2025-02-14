Robert Half Inc. (RHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on March 14th

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Robert Half has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Robert Half has a dividend payout ratio of 58.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Robert Half to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Robert Half Stock Performance

RHI opened at $58.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $76,729.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,248.50. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

