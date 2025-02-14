Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Down 14.5% – Should You Sell?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 125,745,891 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 52,680,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Down 13.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.15. The firm has a market cap of £3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

