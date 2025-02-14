Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Down 14.5% – Should You Sell?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 125,745,891 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 52,680,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Stock Down 13.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.15. The firm has a market cap of £3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.
Rockfire Resources Company Profile
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rockfire Resources
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback is the Time to Buy
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Cisco Roars Back: Is the Tech Giant Reborn?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.