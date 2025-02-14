Root Financial Partners LLC Buys 6,195 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after buying an additional 3,984,419 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,200,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,123,000 after acquiring an additional 711,531 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,194,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,605,000 after acquiring an additional 309,701 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,013,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,239,000 after acquiring an additional 146,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,922,000 after acquiring an additional 85,317 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSV opened at $77.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2474 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.