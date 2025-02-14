Root Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 619,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $177.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.15. The firm has a market cap of $126.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

