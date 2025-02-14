Root Financial Partners LLC Has $636,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,996,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 419,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 579,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX opened at $49.28 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.