Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $15.68 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $15,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,783,000 after acquiring an additional 413,083 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,842,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,641,000 after acquiring an additional 108,051 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,495,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,778,000 after acquiring an additional 180,448 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,796,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,032,000 after acquiring an additional 644,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,304,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,189,000 after acquiring an additional 130,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $64.07 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.