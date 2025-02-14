Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.52 Million Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,617 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,686,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,373,000 after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after acquiring an additional 30,976 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 984,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,741 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 646,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38,608 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 552,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of OMFL opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.