Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,954 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,073,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.72 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

