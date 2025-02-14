Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 223 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS:HYD opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.26.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2067 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.