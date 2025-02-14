Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 256,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,850,000. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.93% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,887,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,480,000 after purchasing an additional 593,167 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 415,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,071,000 after buying an additional 284,064 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,748,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 326,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 174,064 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 811,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 152,152 shares during the period.

GTO opened at $46.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average is $47.26. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $48.79.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

