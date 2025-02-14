Rosenblatt Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Price

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PDFS. StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

PDFS opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 255.30 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 3.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy Erba sold 2,000 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,298.59. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $155,175.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,019.45. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,759,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,743,000 after purchasing an additional 429,550 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,063,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after buying an additional 161,306 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 658,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after acquiring an additional 94,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $2,482,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in PDF Solutions by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 418,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 53,037 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

