Roth Capital Has Pessimistic Outlook of Genasys Q2 Earnings

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genasys in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Genasys from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Genasys Stock Up 0.8 %

GNSS stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Genasys has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $159.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Genasys had a negative net margin of 132.16% and a negative return on equity of 104.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Genasys news, Director William H. Dodd bought 16,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $43,266.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,771.35. This represents a 38.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genasys

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Genasys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

Featured Stories

