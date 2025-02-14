Savant Capital LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Insulet by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Insulet by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 159,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $269.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.13.

Insulet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PODD stock opened at $282.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.44 and its 200-day moving average is $243.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.23. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $160.19 and a 52-week high of $289.46.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

