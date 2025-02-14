Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Update

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SBOEF opened at $49.60 on Friday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57.
About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft
