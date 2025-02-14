Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 176.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 91,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 387,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 257,238 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $25.17.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

