Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Boosted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 188.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,470 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 84,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

