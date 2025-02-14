Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 196.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,049 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Values Added Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 44,532 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 132,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 88,056 shares during the last quarter. Attessa Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,762,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,491,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,257,000 after buying an additional 2,332,893 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,939,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,034,000 after buying an additional 1,388,416 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.64 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

