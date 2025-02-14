Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 120.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,849 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

