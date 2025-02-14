Scotiabank Raises Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $135.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $130.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

CPT traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,740. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 80.02, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $838,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,365,457.50. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $212,168.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,486.50. This represents a 14.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.