Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 539730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Semrush in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semrush presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 221.84 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.

In related news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,875 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $32,156.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 158,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,817.25. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Warden sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $99,090.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 276,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,641.76. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,123. Company insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Semrush by 2,127.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in Semrush in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

