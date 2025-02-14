Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 3529592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SENS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Senseonics Stock Up 12.0 %

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow bought 315,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,310,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,210.05. This represents a 2.86 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frederick T. Sullivan bought 124,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $47,474.54. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,960.72. This represents a 5.31 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Senseonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Senseonics by 48,267.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 167,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

Featured Stories

