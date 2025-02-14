Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stake Boosted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 36.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 110,300.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $4,831,893.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,563.80. This trade represents a 33.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,555 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total value of $218,810.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,667.36. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,655 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,203. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Up 7.3 %

Service Co. International stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.55. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 12.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

