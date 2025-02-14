Shadow Token (SHDW) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $45.36 Million

Shadow Token (SHDW) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Shadow Token has a market capitalization of $45.36 million and approximately $284,036.50 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Shadow Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,702.73 or 0.99942211 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,261.34 or 0.99486033 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shadow Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 169,058,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,721,893 tokens. The official website for Shadow Token is www.shdwdrive.com. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @genesysgo.

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadow Token (SHDW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shadow Token has a current supply of 169,058,196 with 161,712,337.6341689 in circulation. The last known price of Shadow Token is 0.28049515 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $393,143.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shdwdrive.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadow Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

