SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.800-4.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.0 billion.

SN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.06.

Shares of SN opened at $114.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. SharkNinja has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.35.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

