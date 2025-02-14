Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Wynnstay Group Trading Up 3.2 %

LON WYN opened at GBX 325 ($4.08) on Tuesday. Wynnstay Group has a one year low of GBX 270 ($3.39) and a one year high of GBX 418.50 ($5.26). The firm has a market cap of £74.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 299.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 318.41.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 23.78 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Wynnstay Group had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 4.69%. Analysts expect that Wynnstay Group will post 24.9054054 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Gareth Davies sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.05), for a total value of £10,638.88 ($13,370.47). Company insiders own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Wynnstay is a leading UK provider of agricultural supplies and services to farmers and rural communities, mainly in England and Wales. It manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of agricultural inputs for both livestock and arable farmers, including feed, seed and fertiliser. Through its crop marketing arm, GrainLink, it also provides a channel for arable farmers to sell their grain, and its specialist teams provide advice on the latest farming techniques, including environmental measures, and animal health and nutrition.

Wynnstay supplies both direct-to-farm and via its extensive network of depots.

