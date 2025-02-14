ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.3% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kickstand Ventures LLC. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average is $93.51. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

