ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.02 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2964 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

