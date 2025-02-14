Short Interest in African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Declines By 36.0%

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the January 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 420.0 days.

African Rainbow Minerals Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of AFBOF stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. African Rainbow Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35.

About African Rainbow Minerals

African Rainbow Minerals Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified mining and minerals company in South Africa and Malaysia. It explores for platinum group metals, nickel, coal, iron ore, manganese ore, and chrome ore, as well as gold. African Rainbow Minerals Limited was founded in 1933 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

