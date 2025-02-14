Short Interest in African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Declines By 36.0%

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the January 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 420.0 days.
African Rainbow Minerals Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of AFBOF stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. African Rainbow Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35.
About African Rainbow Minerals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than African Rainbow Minerals
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for African Rainbow Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Rainbow Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.