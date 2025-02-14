Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Declines By 47.3%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the January 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
AirNet Technology Trading Up 8.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ANTE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 229,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,780. AirNet Technology has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48.
AirNet Technology Company Profile
