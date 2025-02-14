Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Declines By 47.3%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the January 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AirNet Technology Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANTE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 229,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,780. AirNet Technology has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48.

AirNet Technology Company Profile

AirNet Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates out-of-home advertising networks in the People's Republic of China. It provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries, and copyrighted entertainment contents; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

