Short Interest in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Grows By 20.5%

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,507,800 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 2,911,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,349.2 days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance
Shares of BMDPF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.17. 7,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $7.24.
About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
