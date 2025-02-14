Short Interest in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Grows By 20.5%

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,507,800 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 2,911,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,349.2 days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance

Shares of BMDPF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.17. 7,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Large Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

