Short Interest in Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Expands By 26.9%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 757,900 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the January 15th total of 597,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 261.3 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance
Shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock remained flat at $2.45 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.01.
About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback is the Time to Buy
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Cisco Roars Back: Is the Tech Giant Reborn?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.