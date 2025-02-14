Short Interest in Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Expands By 26.9%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 757,900 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the January 15th total of 597,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 261.3 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance

Shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock remained flat at $2.45 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.01.

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

