Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Drops By 54.3%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the January 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

BDRFY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $26.57. 49,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,709. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

