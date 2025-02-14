Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Drops By 54.3%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the January 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
BDRFY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $26.57. 49,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,709. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback is the Time to Buy
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Cisco Roars Back: Is the Tech Giant Reborn?
Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.