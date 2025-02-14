Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Decreases By 37.5%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock remained flat at $3.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $4.95.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

