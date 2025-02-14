Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Decreases By 37.5%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock remained flat at $3.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $4.95.
About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback is the Time to Buy
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.