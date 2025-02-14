Short Interest in Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Drops By 28.8%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Burberry Group Trading Up 4.0 %

OTCMKTS BURBY traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $17.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BURBY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

