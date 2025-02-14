Short Interest in Card Factory plc (OTCMKTS:CRFCF) Grows By 2,357.1%

Card Factory plc (OTCMKTS:CRFCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 2,357.1% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days.
Card Factory Price Performance
OTCMKTS CRFCF opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. Card Factory has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $1.60.
Card Factory Company Profile
