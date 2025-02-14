Short Interest in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Increases By 1,795.6%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,300 shares, a growth of 1,795.6% from the January 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 34,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 68,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 50,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,918. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

