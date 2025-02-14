Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Rises By 4,333.3%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 4,333.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JAPAY opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.58%.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.