Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Declines By 33.9%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPRUY. Citigroup lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kering from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Kering to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. Kering has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

