Short Interest in Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Drops By 66.7%

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Mersen Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CBLNF remained flat at C$20.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mersen has a one year low of C$20.78 and a one year high of C$40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.35.
Mersen Company Profile
