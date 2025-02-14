Short Interest in Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Drops By 66.7%

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Mersen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBLNF remained flat at C$20.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mersen has a one year low of C$20.78 and a one year high of C$40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.35.

Mersen Company Profile

Mersen SA manufactures and sells electrical power products and advanced materials in France, North America, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers electrical protection and control products, such as IEC and UL/CSA low voltage general purpose fuses and fuse gears, high and medium voltage fuses, surge protection, lightning protection and power monitoring, and power transfer solutions for rail vehicles; and power management solutions, including high speed fuses, DC protection for electric vehicles and battery, cooling solutions, bus bars, and aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors.

