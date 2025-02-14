Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Decreases By 22.3%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,600 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 3,564,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 955.4 days.

PCCW Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of PCWLF opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. PCCW has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

Get PCCW alerts:

About PCCW

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company’s services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.