Short Interest in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Declines By 28.2%

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 236,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seldon Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 71,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 906,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,944,000 after buying an additional 18,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Sohu.com stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.76. 25,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,686. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $477.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.13. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $17.24.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.99 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 15.14%.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

