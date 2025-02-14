Short Interest in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Decreases By 21.7%

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 396,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Up 0.5 %

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPVG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avenir Corp purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 364,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 40,952 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 84,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 264,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.