Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Federal Signal FY2024 Earnings

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns expects that the conglomerate will earn $3.35 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

FSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $76.85 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day moving average is $92.93. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $79,810,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 894,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,609,000 after acquiring an additional 322,676 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 183,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

