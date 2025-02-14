SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22), Zacks reports. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.16%.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $145.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.24 and a 200 day moving average of $141.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $188.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.56.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $924,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,352.40. This represents a 33.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

