Sleepless AI (AI) Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Sleepless AI has a total market cap of $37.47 million and approximately $18.62 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sleepless AI token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sleepless AI has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sleepless AI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96,602.06 or 0.99999129 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,193.30 or 0.99575994 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sleepless AI Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official website is www.sleeplessailab.com. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 278,520,833.33 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.28056949 USD and is down -4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $22,113,440.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessailab.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sleepless AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sleepless AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sleepless AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.