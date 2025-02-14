Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Posts Earnings Results

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Sompo Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Sompo stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. 29,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sompo has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.59.
About Sompo
