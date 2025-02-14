Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Posts Earnings Results

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Sompo Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Sompo stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. 29,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sompo has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Sompo alerts:

About Sompo

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.