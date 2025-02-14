Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $9.56 EPS

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.12) by $9.56, Zacks reports.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SONN opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $18.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

